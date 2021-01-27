75-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs in soap into a Tri-Cities jail

A 75-year-old Pasco woman is accused of helping to smuggle drugs into the Franklin County jail inside bars of soap.

Jail staff noticed the suspicious soap coming in through the medical unit in July 2020 and told Franklin County sheriff’s deputies about it, according to a sheriff’s office release.

When detectives examined it, they found less than half a dozen bars had been hollowed out and drugs were inside.

Sheriff’s officials did not release what type of drugs were involved.

After investigating, detectives believe Rosa Castillo-Rodriguez was sending the soap to a specific inmate. She was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of introducing a contraband into the jail and possession of a legend drug with the intent to distribute.

“The sheriff’s office will continue to diligently and aggressively investigate and arrest individuals who attempt to jeopardize the safety and security of our jail staff and inmates,” said Capt. Monty Huber.

Anyone with information on the smuggling is asked to call Huber at 509-545-3501.