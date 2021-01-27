Tri-Cities stabbing suspect caught in California. Her victim needed 97 stitches

A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old woman accused of stabbing another woman inside a Kennewick apartment in October. The victim received nearly 100 stitches. Kennewick police

A 20-year-old woman was caught in California in connection with an Oct. 15 stabbing in the Tri-Cities that left her victim with 97 stitches.

A $100,000 arrest warrant was issued for Chantel Leon-Parra for attacking a 24-year-old woman at the Moon and Stars Apartments on North Tweedt Street. The U.S. Marshals Service found her in Arvin, Calif. on Tuesday.

She is currently in the Kern County jail awaiting transfer back to Kennewick.

Leon-Parra was invited over to the apartment by the victim’s brother. She allegedly slapped a child in the face, leaving a mark. Court documents aren’t clear whose child it was.

Anjela Barragan confronted Parra about hitting the child, and Parra grabbed a knife and cut her, according to court documents.

When police arrived, they found Barragan with several wounds on her arms, hand and torso that needed nearly 100 stitches at a Tri-City hospital.

Parra had fled by the time police arrived.