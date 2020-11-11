97 stitches needed after Tri-Cities knife attack. Woman now wanted on $100,000 warrant

A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old woman in an October stabbing that left the victim with almost 100 stitches.

Chantel Leon Parra’s whereabouts reportedly are unknown since that incident on North Tweedt Place in Kennewick.

Prosecutors have charged her in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree assault.

The 24-year-old victim, Anjela Barragan, called Kennewick police shortly after 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15 to report that she had been stabbed several times on both of her arms, a hand and her torso.

She was bleeding profusely when officers and paramedics arrived at the Moon and Star apartment complex, according to court documents.

Barragan was taken to a Tri-City hospital, where medical staff discovered a portion of her hand had almost been severed and she had an arterial bleed, documents said.

The 97 stitches were needed to close all of her wounds.

Barragan later told police that Parra had been invited over to their home by Barragan’s brother.

While at the apartment, Parra allegedly slapped a child on the face, leaving a mark. It is not clear in court documents whose child it was.

Barragan confronted Parra about hitting the child, at which point Parra grabbed a knife and began stabbing Barragan, documents said.

Barragan told police she did not realize at first what was happening. It was only after she saw blood that she knew she had been cut.

Barragan’s father also allegedly was stabbed in the hand while trying to intervene in the fight.

Parra left with two men in a car, according to initial reports.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or Parra’s whereabouts should call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.