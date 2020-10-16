Woman attacks and stabs 2nd woman outside Kennewick apartments

Kennewick police are hunting for a woman who stabbed another woman several times Thursday night.

The 24-year-old victim called police shortly after 9:30 p.m. after she was wounded at the Moon and Star apartment complex at 5 N. Tweedt Place, according to Kennewick police.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found her with stab wounds on both arms, according to dispatch reports.

Police said the injuries weren’t life threatening and she was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators have not released any details about the suspect, what motivated the attack or the car she left in. The women reportedly knew each other.

The suspect reportedly left with two men in a car, according to initial reports.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 509-628-0333.