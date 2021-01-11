Man attacks same woman twice in less than 7 hours in Kennewick

A 27-year-old man in in jail after attacking the same woman twice within seven hours at a Kennewick home.

Salvador Pantaleon-Martinez violated a court order and showed up just before 1:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of West Ninth Court and attacked a woman, Kennewick police said in a release.

He punched her several times in the head, grabbed her cellphone and left before police arrived, they said.

After searching the area and notifying other area agencies, police weren’t able to find him at the time.

Pantaleon-Martinez turned up just before 7:45 a.m. at the same place, and the woman used a second cellphone to call 911. He took that phone as well and hit her in the head several times before running off.

This time, they were able to track him to a nearby house where he had asked to come inside. Officers reported finding drugs on him before he was arrested.

Pantaleon-Martinez was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of violating a domestic violence order and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Kennewick police said domestic violence is a serious problem in every community, including in the Tri-Cities. Anyone who needs help can contact the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties at www.dvsbf.org, the 24-hour crisis line at 509-582-9841 or the toll-free hotline at 800-648-1277.