Tri-City man killed in head-on crash after driving the wrong way on I-82

A 60-year-old Kennewick man was identified as the wrong-way driver who was killed when he caused a head-on crash on Interstate 82.

Steven Chalcraft drove onto the divided highway heading west in the eastbound lanes. Benton County Coroner Bill Leach released his identity after notifying family members.

Police began getting reports of a white Suzuki SUV heading west in the eastbound lanes two miles east of Prosser, just west of the Yakitat Road exit, shortly before 11 p.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

Chalcraft’s SUV collided head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup heading west. The pickup then was pushed into a Chevy Cavalier.

Chalcraft died at the scene. The pickup’s driver, Jerry Frazier, 65, of Yakima, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His condition was not immediately available.

The third driver, Elijah D. Pena, 25, of Sunnyside, wasn’t hurt in the crash.

All three were wearing their seat belts. Police have not determined how or where Chalcraft got on the interstate heading in the wrong direction.