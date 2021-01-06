Driver on I-82 near Prosser shot and wounded. Troopers search area

Detectives are hunting for the person who shot a man as he was driving east on Interstate 82.

Washington State Patrol investigators are trying to determine why someone opened fire from another car on the Cadillac about a mile east of the Benton County line at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper Chris Thorson said.

The wounded driver kept going for another 3 miles before pulling off at the Wine Country Road exit and stopping at the Ameristar Gas Station in Prosser.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

The highway was closed for three hours while officers investigated the shooting.

The victim’s age, his condition and the seriousness of the wound were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

No information also was available about the suspects, including what they were driving, which direction they were going and how they might be connected to the wounded driver.

Anyone who may have seen the cars or the drive-by shooting are asked to call police.