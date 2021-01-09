Tri-Cities teen shot and robbed when he met to sell something

A Tri-Cities teen was robbed and shot several times Friday night in Kennewick when he met another teen to sell him something.

Kennewick police were called when Gulliane Rojas-Morales, 18, showed up at a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.

Rojas-Morales said he arranged to meet a teen he knew near Park Middle School on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick. But when he arrived the teen was not alone. A second man he did not know also was there.

They got into Rojas-Morales’ car and pulled out guns and demanded items, which police did not identify, said a police news release.

When Rojas-Morales refused, the unnamed teen got out of the car and fired several shots at him through the open driver side window. The suspects then took items from him and fled.

The teen, who is known to local police, is wanted for first-degree robbery and assault, said the release.

Police are still trying to identify the adult.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to case number 628-0333.