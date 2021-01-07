This Tri-Cities woman has been missing 5 months. Police want help finding her

Kennewick police are asking for help finding a woman who has been missing since August.

Investigators are searching for any information about what happened to Jessica Adams in the past five months.

“We’re concerned that she is in danger,” said Lt. Aaron Clem.

Her disappearance was only recently reported to the police, he said. It’s believed she may have left the area.

Police are not sure what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

Her Facebook page lists addresses in California and Idaho. She was most recently living in Kennewick.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call Detective Aaron Hamel or Sgt. Dan Todd at 509-582-1315.