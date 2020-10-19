Tri-Cities motorcyclist crashes in 117-mph chase with undersheriff

A Tri-Cities motorcyclist was allegedly trying to flee from a county undersheriff at twice the speed limit when he drove off Highway 12 and crashed down an embankment.

Paul E. Hines, 51, was booked into the Garfield County jail Monday morning after being treated overnight at Dayton General Hospital.

Troopers believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, eluding and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol, Undersheriff Calvin Dansereau started chasing the 2007 Honda VFR800 at 11:57 p.m. Sunday after noticing the driver traveling 110 to 117 mph on the rural highway.

The chase lasted 10 miles, crossing into Columbia County, when Hines missed a curve in the road, 17 miles east of Dayton.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The motorcycle left the road and fell down the embankment, the state patrol said.

Hines was wearing a helmet in the crash.

A Garfield County report says he lives in Richland, while the state patrol says he is from West Richland.