Felon with a T-shirt disguise and gun in hand is wanted for shooting at a fleeing Kennewick car

Kennewick police are looking for this 20-year-old for allegedly shooting a gun a car with people inside. Kennewick Police Department

A 20-year-old convicted felon is on the run from Kennewick police after reportedly firing several shots at a fleeing car with people inside.

The car was speeding away from the 3100 block of West Hood Avenue about 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

It’s not believed that anyone in the car was hit but a car nearby was damaged by gunshots, said Officer Richard Sanders in a news release.

Officers later identified Ethan D. Guidry as the suspect wanted on investigation of two counts of unlawfully firing a gun, being a felon in possession of a gun and other charges.

About 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police tried to stop Guidry on the 1200 block of N. Morain Loop but he fled in a car. When the car finally stopped near North Neel Street, Guidry took off running, said police.

A K9 police dog could not find him after a search of the area.

Anyone with information about the incident or Guidry’s location is asked to call the non-emergency number, 509-628-0333