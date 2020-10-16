Tri-City Herald Logo
Crime

Hit-and-run suspect jailed after slamming into woman in a Tri-Cities crosswalk

Kennewick, WA

A driver with a suspended license is in jail after hitting a woman in a crosswalk with a truck and then fleeing.

The 38-year-old woman remained Friday in serious condition at a hospital but Kennewick police say her injuries are not life-threatening.

The woman was walking across Columbia Center Boulevard in front of the Red Robin restaurant at 3 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by a white pickup, said police.

Police say the truck driver Jeffrey Montgomery, 56, of Kennewick, didn’t stop to help her.

However, several witnesses rushed to her aid until police and paramedics arrived.

Witnesses gave police the truck’s description and the license plate number.

Montgomery was not at his home but police tracked him to another location, where he was arrested.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

“We want to thank all of the witnesses who remained at the location to help the victim and provide a good, detailed description of the suspect vehicle,” Kennewick police said in their release.

They also are asking any witnesses who have not talked to officers to call 509-628-0333.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
