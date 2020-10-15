Tri-City Herald Logo
Chain-reaction fire in RV park spreads to 6 Benton City trailers

Benton City, WA

Two camp trailers were destroyed and four more damaged in a morning blaze at a Benton City RV park.

A woman apparently accidentally drove into a trailer at the Beach RV and Campground at 113 Abby Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, triggering a chain-reaction fire that jumped from camper to camper.

By the time firefighters arrived they found one camper engulfed and others threatened.

No one was hurt in the fire but about seven people were displaced.

Benton RV fire
Firefighters battle a blaze at a camper trailer at Beach RV Park on Thursday, Oct. 15. Benton County Sheriff's Office
The large column of smoke could be seen for miles.

The RV park is just west of First Street in the main part of the Benton County community west of the Tri-Cities.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
