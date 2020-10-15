Chain-reaction fire in RV park spreads to 6 Benton City trailers

Two camp trailers were destroyed and four more damaged in a morning blaze at a Benton City RV park.

A woman apparently accidentally drove into a trailer at the Beach RV and Campground at 113 Abby Ave. just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, triggering a chain-reaction fire that jumped from camper to camper.

By the time firefighters arrived they found one camper engulfed and others threatened.

No one was hurt in the fire but about seven people were displaced.

Firefighters battle a blaze at a camper trailer at Beach RV Park on Thursday, Oct. 15. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The large column of smoke could be seen for miles.

The RV park is just west of First Street in the main part of the Benton County community west of the Tri-Cities.