Man shot in Richland street fight. Shooter also seriously hurt, police say

Tri-City Herald

A fight between two men late Sunday night escalated to a shooting, with one man hit with bullets several times.

Richland police have not released the names of the men involved in the 12:10 a.m. confrontation, but say both of them “sustained significant injuries” that resulted in their hospitalizations.

The shooting victim is expected to survive, police said on a Facebook post.

The other man’s injuries, while serious, are not life threatening, said police. Officials have not said how he was injured.

Investigators say it started with a fight involving the two men in the middle of the street on the 1200 block of Winslow Avenue near Wright Avenue and Williams Boulevard.

One of them pulled out a gun during the fight and fired at the other.

Police say everyone involved have been contacted as part of the ongoing investigation, and there is no further danger to the public.

However, people who have information about the shooting are asked to call Richland police through non-emergency dispatchers at 509-628-0333.