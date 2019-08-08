Accused Tri-Cities child porn distributor is free after posting $200,000 bail

Judge rules on bail for accused child porn distributor After listening to presentations by the defense and prosecution, Benton Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner rules on the bail amount for accused child porn distributor Daniel Bunch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After listening to presentations by the defense and prosecution, Benton Superior Court Judge Bruce Spanner rules on the bail amount for accused child porn distributor Daniel Bunch.

A Kennewick businessman charged with five felony counts involving child pornography is out of jail.

Daniel J. Bunch, 39, posted bond on $200,000 and was released from the Benton County jail at 9 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

His release was just hours shy of the one-month mark of Bunch’s early morning arrest at his Kennewick home.

At a hearing three weeks ago, attorney Norma Rodriguez said her client is prepared to live with his parents and wear a GPS ankle bracelet while awaiting trial in Benton County Superior Court.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bunch also must stay off the internet and avoid any contact with children. He will get an evaluation and start sex offender treatment right away, Rodriguez previously said.

Bunch was an employee at the family business — Bunch Finnigan Appliances near downtown Kennewick — when detectives searched the East Columbia Drive store late July 10 and reportedly found a massive stash of child pornography on hard drives.

He has since been fired from the business.

Prosecutors allege he was online at the time of the search and accessing the store’s computer network remotely.

Police then went to Bunch’s home and arrested him about 3:30 a.m. July 11.

He is charged with dealing and possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Bunch is said to be the No. 2 distributor of child pornography on a particular computer network in Eastern Washington.