Crime
Kennewick businessman arrested on suspicion of dealing child pornography
Federal program targets online child predators
A co-owner of a longtime downtown Kennewick business was arrested overnight on allegations involving child pornography.
Daniel J. Bunch, 39, was booked into the Benton County jail at 6:43 a.m. Thursday.
The Kennewick man is being held without bail on suspicion of two counts each of possessing and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
His arrest reportedly came following a lengthy investigation by the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Details of the allegations or actual arrest were not released Thursday morning.
Bunch is a fourth-generation employee of Bunch Finnigan Appliances on East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. The Washington State Department of Revenue lists him as one of the three governors of the business.
A profile on the business website says Daniel Bunch is a Kennewick High School graduate who has worked in the store since 1994, and is known as “Dan, Dan, The TV Man” for his expertise with home entertainment and theater systems.
Bunch is scheduled to make his first appearance Friday in Benton County District Court.
Comments