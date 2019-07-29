Police say at least 2 guns used in Kennewick park shooting

Eastgate Park on 10th Avenue in Kennewick was the scene of an apparent gang-related shooting Friday night in which a 29-year-old man was killed and three other people were shot and injured. Rick House

At least two guns were used in the Friday night shooting in a Kennewick park that left one man dead and three wounded.

Investigators are still trying to work out the details of exactly what happened just before 8 p.m. in Eastgate Park.

While they know that those wounded or killed are members of a street gang, they can’t yet say if it was a shootout or if a couple of people opened fire on the group.

Kennewick officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the park near the Benton County Fairgrounds to find Armando Rodriguez-Willis, 29, dead from bullet wounds.

Three others were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital and are expected to recover. Their names have not been released.

Detectives spent all night Friday at the park talking to neighbors and witnesses, and documenting and collecting evidence along with the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team.

They cordoned off a large section of the park with police tape, and used a drone to gather video images of the scene.

Lt. Aaron Clem said the detectives took a break Sunday and were back at it Monday.

Numerous police officials were at Kennewick’s Eastgate Park onSunday investigating the fatal Friday night shooting. Rick House

3 men still alive

Clem said thankfully the three others shot are still alive. However, he said there always is a concern that either they may try to retaliate or that associates may retaliate for the shooting.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said the autopsy for Rodriguez-Willis is scheduled Tuesday morning. Investigators then should know how many times he was shot and any other injuries.

The shooting is less than six blocks from where a pregnant 20-year-old woman was killed in early May in what police described as a gang-related attack.

Clem said Monday there is nothing so far to indicate the two separate shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

People also can contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.