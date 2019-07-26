1 killed, 3 wounded in gang-related park shooting in Kennewick

Kennewick police investigate a gang-related shooting Friday night at Eastgate Park that left one person dead and three wounded. Tri-City Herald

One person was killed and three others wounded in a gang-related shooting Friday night near the Benton County Fairgrounds in east Kennewick.

The gunfire erupted at Eastgate Park, next to Eastgate Elementary, just before 8 p.m.

Kennewick police officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the East 10th Avenue park to find one person dead and three people injured, all with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The three people were either taken by ambulance or driven in private vehicles to Tri-Cities hospitals for treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kennewick Officer Zach Moore said the initial call was for a disturbance with multiple gunshots being fired in the area.

However, the caller gave very limited details, he said.

“At this time, we don’t know whether it was one shooter or whether it was multiple shooters,” said Moore.

The names of those wounded in the shooting are not being released by police at this time.

Moore said since they don’t yet know what role each person played, everyone is being looked at as a suspect.

Police said it appears to be gang related, but they don’t yet know how many shooters were involved.

The shooting is less than six blocks from where a pregnant 20-year-old woman was killed in early May in what police described as a gang-related attack. Andrea M. Nuñez was shot as she walked with her boyfriend on Seventh Avenue and Gum Street.

Detectives anticipate being in the neighborhood investigating all night, and have called in the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team to help document and collect evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.