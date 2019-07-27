29-year-old father murdered in Eastgate Park, 3 others expected to survive

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

The man killed in a Friday night shooting in Eastgate Park has been identified as Armando Rodriguez-Willis.

Shots rang out near the 10th Avenue park around 8 p.m. sending Kennewick police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies to the area. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez-Willis, 29, dead and three other people hurt, according to Kennewick police.

Ambulances rushed the three wounded people to Trios Southridge Hospital. They are expected to recover.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Armando Rodriguez-Willis

The shooting appears to be gang-related, and the number of shooters is not known, police said.

Kennewick detectives are investigating and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is helping process the scene.

Rodriguez-Willis was a father of an infant daughter, according to his Facebook profile.

Rodriguez-Willis had a history of criminal behavior and spent a lot of the past decade in prison for his part in a failed 2011 burglary that left a man dead. He was behind the wheel of a getaway vehicle, when he drove three people to a North Buntin Street home, according to police and prosecutor reports.

They planned to grab cash from the resident, Ramon Madrigal.

A scared Madrigal opened fire when he saw an armed intruder pushing on the door. He shot and killed Tyler Stock, 20.

Rodriguez-Willis was sentenced to more than six years in prison for his part in the burglary.

In the past year, Rodriguez-Willis has been charged with robbery and possessing a controlled substance.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the non-emergency dispatch number, 509-628-0333.

People can also contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.