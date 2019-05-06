Shooting suspects still on the run after 2 Tri-Citians were killed over the weekend

Fatal shooting investigation in Kennewick Sgt. Chris Littrell of the Kennewick Police Department provides preliminary details about the investigation into the weekend shooting death of Andrea Nunez, 20, on East Seventh Avenue near South Gum Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Chris Littrell of the Kennewick Police Department provides preliminary details about the investigation into the weekend shooting death of Andrea Nunez, 20, on East Seventh Avenue near South Gum Street.

Detectives spent Monday morning searching homes and talking to people in the neighborhood where a 20-year-old woman was shot and left to die on a Kennewick street.

Police have yet to name any suspects in the early Sunday shooting.





Andrea M. Nunez was found in an east Kennewick residential street just before dawn.

While 911 dispatchers were told someone was trying to revive her with CPR, Nunez was confirmed dead when paramedics arrived.

Home surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured two men quickly walking and then running from the East Seventh Avenue and Gum Street area.

Monday morning, Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem said investigators are following every lead and still “trying to identify who those people (on the video) are at this point and build some suspects.”

Andrea Nunez

“We have information coming in, but we have to work through all the details that we can really go on,” he told the Herald.

The 4:15 a.m. shooting is not believed to be random.

Clem did not know why Nunez was in the neighborhood, just a few blocks south of Highway 397, or if she was living there. Nunez was last known to be living in Kennewick, but she has moved around and previously lived in Pasco, he said.





Police do not have any information that Nunez was affiliated with or a member of a street gang. However, they are looking to see if there is a gang connection as part of the investigation.

SWAT searches house

The Regional SWAT team was called out Sunday afternoon to help clear a house on South Fir Street, a block from where Nunez was shot.

Clem said they believe the home might be related to the shooting, and detectives had a search warrant to go inside and look for evidence.

Investigators were out working the neighborhood again Monday morning.

Dr. Sig Menchel, a forensic pathologist from Bellevue, is scheduled to do an autopsy on Thursday morning.

Richland shooting Friday

Menchel already was coming to the Tri-Cities for an autopsy Wednesday afternoon on Daniel S. Rice, the Benton County Coroner’s Office said.

Daniel S. Rice died early Saturday morning, hours after he was shot outside of a Richland apartment complex. Courtesy Juanita Austin

Rice, 30, died hours after he was shot Friday evening outside of the Columbia Park Apartments on Jadwin Avenue in Richland. Neighbors reported hearing one shot, followed by several more, at about 8:35 p.m. in the complex parking lot.

“We are still actively looking” for suspects, Richland police Detective Sgt. Drew Florence said Monday.

A GoFundMe account has been started by family members to help pay for the West Richland man’s funeral expenses.

Until the autopsies are completed, police and the coroner cannot say exactly how many times either victim was shot.



People with information into the shooting of Nunez can call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Anyone with information on Rice’s death are asked to contact Sgt. Florence at 509-942-7654 or dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.