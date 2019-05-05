UPDATE: Woman shot dead and left in the street in Kennewick

Kennewick police were investigating Sunday morning after a woman’s body was left in the roadway at South Gum Street and East Seventh Avenue. Courtesy Kennewick Police Department

A 22-year-old woman’s body was found lying in an east Kennewick street before dawn on Sunday.

Police received reports of gunshots about 4:15 a.m. near South Gum Street.

They also received a call from a man who said he’d been with the victim, Andrea Nunez of Kennewick.

Paramedics arrived to find Nunez already dead of a gunshot wound in the roadway of East Seventh Avenue near Gum Street, said Kennewick police.

Video from neighbors showed people in the area who appear to be walking or running away from her, police said.

Officers were working late Sunday morning to identify two men seen on the videos and possible witnesses.

Officers also found empty shell casings in the area of Gum and Seventh.

Later Sunday morning, neighbors stood outside watching officers work in the blocked-off streets of the residential area just a few blocks south of Chemical Drive (Highway 397).

Kennewick police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone in the neighborhood with video or anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.

The incident was likely not random and the public is not in danger, according to Kennewick police.

Second Tri-Cities weekend killing

It was the second Tri-Cities shooting death of the weekend.

A West Richland man died early Saturday after being shot several times outside the Columbia Park Apartments on the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue in Richland around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Daniel Rice, 30, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he died.

Police are looking for the shooter and another man who drove off with the him in a dark Honda sedan or similar car.

Kennewick also had a series of drive-by shootings believed to be gang-related in recent days.

Shooting incidents were reported on April 24, 25 and 26.

Police arrested a 17-year-old West Richland teen and 18-year-old Miguel Garcia, of Kennewick, for a shooting that sent bullets into an apartment building on the 1100 block of Cleveland Street late last Sunday night, Kennewick police said.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was wounded by a bullet while sitting in a Kennewick park near Vancouver Street.

Police say It is too soon to tell if the Gum Street shooting early Sunday morning was related to any of the other recent incidents.