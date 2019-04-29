Sleeping Tri-Cities woman wakes up to find a bullet shot through her bedroom wall

Kennewick Police Department

Several Kennewick apartments were hit by gunfire Sunday night in what police are calling a random drive-by shooting.





None of the people whose homes were pierced by bullets were believed targeted, police said in a news release.

Police first got the call at 9:57 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Cleveland Street, off Canal Drive just west of Edison Street.

A woman reported she had been sleeping when the gunshots went through her walls and into the bedroom.

Responding officers found several different apartments that had been struck by small-caliber gunfire, the release said. Some of the bullets were recovered.

No one was hit.

People with information on the shooters are encouraged to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Tipsters also can remain anonymous by reporting it to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 and 800-222-8477, or visiting www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.