Driver charged with killing 2 women in deadly Pasco collision

A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday with causing a multi-car crash on Interstate 182 that killed two women and hurt others, then running away.
Eduardo Lopez has a hearing scheduled Feb. 12 in Franklin County Superior Court.
That’s when he will enter a plea to two counts each of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, and one count of failing to stop and identify himself at the scene of a fatal accident.
The felony charges came one day after a second woman died from her injuries from the Saturday evening wreck.
Kimberly D. Youngblood, 44, was killed when her SUV was hit from behind by Lopez’s speeding car and ended up overturned in the oncoming lanes, where it was hit by three more cars, according to troopers and court documents.
Youngblood was from Benton City.
Michelle L. Scheuerman’s car was the first to hit Youngblood’s Jeep Grand Cherokee after it landed in the opposite lanes of traffic.
The 48-year-old Pasco woman died at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Omar L. Lopez, 33, and Nallely Lopez, 31, were in the second car to smash into Youngblood’s SUV.
Omar Lopez, the driver, suffered face injuries and a broken right hand. Passenger Nallely Lopez had a broken left arm.
A third car also hit the Jeep, while two pickups had minor damage from hitting debris on the road.
Eduardo Lopez allegedly ran from his crashed Chrysler Sebring and, once away from the Pasco highway, called a friend for a ride home.
He was arrested Sunday and told investigators he had been upset after arguing with his girlfriend, and had two energy drinks with alcohol before leaving.
Lopez used to live in Pasco with his family, but reportedly moved in with his girlfriend in Kennewick about a week earlier.
Lopez initially claimed someone else had taken his Chrysler that evening, then admitted driving but denied speeding when he hit the SUV, court documents said.
The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-182 between Roads 68 and 100.
Youngblood is believed to have lost control of her Jeep after she was rear-ended, and went through the median into the westbound lanes, documents said.
Lopez came home that night without his car and complained of neck pain, relatives told investigators.
He first appeared Monday in court and was ordered held on $1 million bail. If he gets out on bond, he is not allowed to drive while the case is pending.
