Saturday’s Pasco pileup claims a 2nd victim

A second woman has died after being caught in Saturday’s multiple-car pileup on Interstate 182 in Pasco.
Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said on Tuesday that Michelle L. Scheuerman, 48, of Pasco, died after being severely injured in the crash.
Her Facebook page said she worked for Permobil/TiLite, a wheelchair manufacturer in Pasco, and was a mother and grandmother.
The first victim of the hit-and-run crash was Kimberly Youngblood, 44, of Benton City.
She was driving a Jeep SUV east on the interstate when Eduardo Lopez, 22, smashed into the back of her car sending her crashing into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes, said the Washington State Patrol.
Scheuerman’s 2010 Ford Mustang was the first of three cars to hit Youngblood’s overturned Jeep. Investigators say Lopez ran from the crash scene.
Autopsies are planned Wednesday for both women, the coroner said.
Lopez was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Franklin County jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and hit-and-run with a death.
