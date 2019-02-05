Crime

Saturday’s Pasco pileup claims a 2nd victim

By Annette Cary

February 05, 2019 06:02 PM

Suspect driver Eduardo Lopez in court

Suspected fatal hit-and-run driver Eduardo Lopez, left, makes a preliminary appearance in Franklin County Superior via a video link with provisional defense attorney Michael Quillen.
Pasco, WA

A second woman has died after being caught in Saturday’s multiple-car pileup on Interstate 182 in Pasco.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said on Tuesday that Michelle L. Scheuerman, 48, of Pasco, died after being severely injured in the crash.

Her Facebook page said she worked for Permobil/TiLite, a wheelchair manufacturer in Pasco, and was a mother and grandmother.

The first victim of the hit-and-run crash was Kimberly Youngblood, 44, of Benton City.

She was driving a Jeep SUV east on the interstate when Eduardo Lopez, 22, smashed into the back of her car sending her crashing into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes, said the Washington State Patrol.

Scheuerman’s 2010 Ford Mustang was the first of three cars to hit Youngblood’s overturned Jeep. Investigators say Lopez ran from the crash scene.

Autopsies are planned Wednesday for both women, the coroner said.

Lopez was arrested Sunday and is being held in the Franklin County jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and hit-and-run with a death.

WSP Fatal wreck.jpg
A multitude of emergency vehicles responded the scene of Saturday night’s fatal seven-car pileup on Interstate 182 in Pasco. Police say Eduardo Lopez, the driver suspected in causing the wreck, has been arrested.
Courtesy Washington State Patrol

Annette Cary

Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment and science for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.

