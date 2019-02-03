Horrific 7-car crash in west Pasco kills 1 and a driver is on the run

Police are searching for a suspect after a seven-car pileup on Interstate 182 in Pasco Saturday night that left one Mid-Columbia woman dead.
Cars and pickups in the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate were involved in the crash about 8:30 p.m. Four people were injured in addition to the Benton City woman who died.
The interstate was not fully reopened until 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The driver of a 2004 blue Chrysler Sebring four-door — whom the Washington State Patrol believes caused the crash — ran from his crashed car.
The Chrysler was driving east on the interstate and was between the Road 68 and Road 100 exits when it hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV also headed east on the rain-slicked roadway.
The driver of the SUV, Kimberly Youngblood, 44, of Benton City, died before she could be taken to a hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Her SUV crossed into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes of the interstate, and was hit again in a pileup with five more vehicles.
11 drivers and passengers
The included a Mustang driven by Michelle Scheuerman, 48, of Pasco; a Nissan Altima driven by Omar Lopez, 33, of Pasco; a Nissan Sentra driven by Rosa Valenzuela, 25, of Pasco; a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jose Monje-Canales, 27, of Pasco; and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Brian Corbin, 48, of Richland.
The first three drivers to hit the pileup with the Chrysler — Scheuerman, Lopez and Valenzuela — were taken to the hospital, along with a passenger in Lopez’s car, Nallely Lopez, 31, of Pasco.
All were at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland late Saturday night, except Omar Lopez, who was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the state patrol. He was listed in satisfactory condition late Sunday morning.
Kadlec said Sunday morning that Nallely Lopez was in satisfactory condition and that Valenzuela had been released after being treated. No information was available on Scheuerman’s condition.
Three other passengers in the two pickups that hit the pileup last were not injured, including 12- and 13-year-old Richland boys in Corbin’s pickup and Yeymi Cortez, 27, of Pasco, in the other pickup.
The right lane of Interstate 182 was closed after the crash, with the Washington State Department of Transportation saying the lane had reopened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
