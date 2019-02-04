Suspect in jail after Pasco 7-car pileup killed a woman

A Pasco man has been arrested by the Washington State Patrol in connection with a seven-car crash in Pasco Saturday night that left a Benton City woman dead.
Eduardo Lopez, 22, was apprehended without incident about 12:40 p.m. Sunday at a Kennewick home, according to the Washington State Patrol.
He was being held Monday at the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and hit and run.
Police were looking Sunday for the driver of a Chrysler Sebring, who was accused of hitting an SUV driven by Kimberly Youngblood, 44, of Benton City.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Both were driving east on Interstate 182 between the Road 68 and Road 100 exits about 8:30 p.m.
Youngblood died in the crash, according to the state patrol.
The crash sent her SUV across the median and into oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Her car was hit again as five more cars and pickups crashed.
Four people were taken to hospitals.
Check back for updates.
Comments