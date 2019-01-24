New evidence shows Pasco woman’s strangling death was premeditated, says prosecutor

A West Richland man is now charged with first-degree murder for the strangling death of his former co-worker.
William C. Lee pleaded innocent Thursday to the amended charge, which comes a little over six weeks after he allegedly killed Alisa J. Brewer.
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller would only tell the Herald that the bump up to premeditated murder is based on additional information investigators received from the forensic pathologist.
Lee, now 25, originally was charged in Benton County Superior Court with second-degree murder, reflecting that he intended to cause Brewer’s death.
There also was an alternative second-degree murder charge alleging he assaulted Brewer and she died as a result of that attack.
Lee called 911 early Dec. 9 saying he had just killed a woman and he was going to kill himself.
He told the dispatcher he was positive that Brewer, 53, was dead from the strangling, court documents said.
He also said the Pasco woman had his “fingerprints all over her neck and there is no getting out of this,” documents said.
Lee eventually surrendered to police following lengthy talks with dispatchers and a Tri-City Regional SWAT team negotiator.
Brewer was found on the floor with a leather belt was tightened around her neck, documents said. An autopsy confirmed Brewer died from strangulation, in addition to having injuries to her head, face and neck.
Brewer and Lee used to work together for Barnhart Crane & Rigging, which has a branch office in Richland.
Lee remains locked up on $500,000 bail. His trial has been moved out more than three months because of the new information.
Defense attorney Megan Whitmire said it would be May 13, but Miller added they planned to start May 15. The trial is expected to last two weeks.
