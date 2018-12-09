Woman found dead in West Richland apartment. A murder suspect is in jail

A suspect is in custody after West Richland police found the body of a woman early Sunday morning.
West Richland police received a report of a homicide at 1:30 a.m. at the Fairway Manor Apartments at South 39th Avenue and Fallon Drive near the West Richland Golf Course.
The suspect was still in the apartment, and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team negotiated his surrender, according to a West Richland Police Department news release.
A woman’s body was inside an apartment. Her name had yet to be released by Sunday afternoon.
William Cyrus Lee, 24, was booked into the Benton County jail early Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree assault with domestic violence.
West Richland police, who were backed up by Richland police in the incident, said more information will be released Monday morning.
