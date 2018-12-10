West Richland murder suspect may have strangled woman during sex

A 53-year-old woman died Sunday in a West Richland home, apparently strangled during sex.

Alisa J. Brewer was found with a leather belt tightened around her neck, according to West Richland police Officer Jared Paulsen.

The Pasco woman’s naked body was on the floor leading from a bedroom into the hallway, Paulsen wrote in a court document.

The apartment is the home of William C. Lee, who now is jailed on suspicion of killing Brewer.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee, 24, is being held on investigation of second-degree murder and second-degree assault, both with allegations of domestic violence. He is scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Benton County Superior Court.

Officer Paulsen said he was dispatched to 71 S. 39th Ave. at 1:20 a.m. after a 911 caller said he had killed a woman and was going to kill himself, according to court documents.

A dispatcher advised Paulsen that they could hear the man, later identified as Lee, loading a gun while on the phone.

Lee stayed on the phone with the dispatcher while police responded. He said he had strangled the woman, he “was positive she was dead,” and identified her, the court document said.

Lee was still inside the apartment when police and Tri-City Regional SWAT team members arrived.

Paulsen said at one point he heard a gunshot inside the home.

Lee told a dispatcher he had fired a shot into the ceiling, and repeated that he was going to kill himself, the document said.

The Fairway Manor Apartments are single-story units built two years ago at the corner of 39th and Fallon Drive, near the West Richland Golf Course.

Lee surrendered “after substantial negotiations with dispatch and a SWAT negotiator.”





That’s when Paulsen and other officers went into the home.

Paulsen said it appeared Brewer’s body was pulled from the bedroom into the hallway.

She had a black eye and her face was swollen, bruised and covered in blood, he wrote.

Paulsen believed the injuries to her face were caused while she was still alive, and that she was strangled during sex or sexual contact, said court documents. Erotic asphyxiation is believed to intensify arousal by intentionally limiting blood to the brain.

An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Lee was taken to the West Richland Police Department, where he reportedly declined to talk to investigators and asked for an attorney.

In a news release Monday, police said they are still investigating the circumstances of Brewer’s death and the relationship between her and Lee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Richland Police Department at 509-967-3425.