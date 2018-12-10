Pasco woman identified as victim of suspected murder in West Richland

The woman found dead in a West Richland apartment Sunday morning has been identified as Alisa J. Brewer, 53, of Pasco.

William C. Lee, 24, is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He is expected to appear in Benton County Superior Court.

West Richland Police said Brewer’s death “appeared to be caused by homicidal violence.”

An autopsy is planned Tuesday.

Police were investigating the circumstances of her death and the relationship between Brewer and Lee on Monday morning.

West Richland police received a report of a homicide at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Fairway Manor Apartments at South 39th Avenue and Fallon Drive near the West Richland Golf Course.

The suspect was still in the apartment when they arrived, and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team negotiated his surrender, according to a West Richland Police Department news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Richland Police Department at 509-967-3425.