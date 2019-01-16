Crime

Richland murder victim died from a gunshot, coroner confirms

By Cameron Probert

January 16, 2019 05:30 PM

Richland, WA

A young Richland father shot on the sidewalk near his home early Monday died from a gunshot wound to his head, said the Benton County coroner.

Emilio Elizondo, 21, was found on the sidewalk about 4:30 a.m. after neighbors heard gunshots. 

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said an autopsy was conducted Wednesday. 

He did not release information on how many times Elizondo was shot, however, numerous bullet casings appeared to be in the street just feet from where he died.

Richland police are still hunting for the person who opened fire across from Goethals Park playground. 

Detective Sgt. Drew Florence told the Herald there was nothing new to report as the investigation entered its third day.

Investigators have said the attack appears targeted, and the public is not in danger.

Elizondo, who grew up in the Yakima Valley and attended Chiawana High School in Pasco, moved into the duplex near the corner of Goethals and Davenport Street about five months ago, according to a neighbor. 

 

Elizondo murder site
Candles and a small bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos mark the site on Goethals Drive where Emilio Elizondo, 21, was shot early Jan. 8 in Richland.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

He lived there with his longtime girldfriend and their toddler son and infant daughter. 

A small memorial of candles and a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos remained Wednesday near where he was killed.

Court documents show he was a member of the Florencia 13 gang and was to appear in court this week for allegedly pointing a gun at people in a passing car. 

But many members of his large extended family said he was a loving father, son, relative and friend.

