Kennewick teen was killed with a shotgun

A Kennewick teen who was killed in his home Friday was shot in the chest with a shotgun, said coroner officials.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy found Hunter Black died after being shot once, said Chief Deputy Roy McLean.
Kennewick police have said they believe he was targeted by the two men who attacked him in his house at 401 S. Yelm St. just before 2:30 a.m.
Police are still looking for two men, who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.
Black’s friends have he and his girlfriend were expecting a child.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Calls can remain anonymous and could earn up to a $1,000 reward.
Comments