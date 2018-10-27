He was shot in a Kennewick home. Now people are raising money for his girlfriend and unborn child

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the girlfriend and unborn child of a Kennewick murder victim.
Police are still searching for the two men suspected in the Oct. 26 shooting death of 18-year-old Hunter Black. He was killed inside his home on 401 S. Yelm Street just before 2:30 a.m., said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
Black had been dating Cynarra Scott for more than a year, according to his Facebook page. People have shared Instagram videos of him singing.
“This is to support Cynarra Scott and her baby on the way,” the campaign’s organizer, Liz Mortimer, said. “Let’s gather together to surpass future costs due to funeral and/or baby needs.”
People can donate to the campaign at bit.ly/HunterBlack.
Police haven’t released many details about the shooting. Witnesses described the suspects as two men in dark clothing and face coverings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. People can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
