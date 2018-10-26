Police hunting for 2 Kennewick murder suspects

Police are looking for two suspects who killed a man inside Kennewick home early Friday.
Officers were investigating a report of a shooting when they found Hunter Black, 18, seriously wounded inside a house at 401 S. Yelm Street just before 2:30 a.m., said Sgt. Aaron Clem. They tried to save his life, but he died a short time later.
Police haven’t released information about how the shooting took place. Clem said it did happen inside of the house and witnesses described two males wearing dark clothing and face coverings as the shooters.
No other details about the suspects are available. Detectives believe the man was targeted, and no one else is in danger.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is expected to be on the scene later today.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
