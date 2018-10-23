He had 2 arrest warrants. That’s why he fled after hitting a Kennewick motorcyclist, police say

A 19-year-old man has been charged for ditching his 1979 Chevy Camaro after crashing into the back of a motorcyclist stopped at a Kennewick intersection.





Kyle A. Moseley, who turned himself in to police the following day, said he ran because he had two warrants for his arrest.

He now is charged in Benton County Superior Court with felony hit-and-run with injury for the Oct. 16 crash.

The motorcyclist, Ali Ashley, suffered a broken tailbone when she was knocked off the bike.

According to police and court documents, Ashley was stopped in the eastbound right lane for a red light on 27th Avenue at Quillan Street.

Moseley and another car were both in the right lane approaching that intersection when the light turned green. The other car moved into the left lane to avoid the stopped motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Moseley pushed the gas pedal in his Camaro in an attempt to pass that other car, and did not see the motorcycle until it was too late, documents said.

The Camaro’s brakes locked up and the car slid into the motorcycle, court documents said.

Moseley then stopped briefly at the crash scene before continuing to drive east on 27th, documents said.

A witness in the other car followed the Camaro to South Conway Street and Buntin Loop, where Moseley allegedly abandoned the car and ran away.

Ashley was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

Police identified Moseley as the registered owner of the Camaro, and asked the public for help in finding him.

Then on Oct. 17, Moseley went to the Kennewick Police Department and surrendered.

Prosecutors claim Moseley admitted to being behind the wheel when he hit the motorcycle and to fleeing.

It was the latest in an increasing number of hit-and-run crashes this year.