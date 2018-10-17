This Camaro injured a motorcyle rider and then took off. Kennewick police are on the hunt

Police are hunting for the man who hit a 19-year-old motorcycle rider Tuesday night and then drove away.
The Kennewick woman was stopped at a red light in an eastbound lane of 27th Avenue at the intersection with Quillan Street when an older Chevy Camaro rear-ended her at 9:20 p.m., Sgt. Aaron Clem said. The driver then pulled around her and drove away from the scene.
She was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital for non-life threatening injuries to her back.
A witness followed the Camaro from the scene and was able to point it out to police, but the driver was gone.
This is the latest of an increasing amount of hit-and-run crashes this year.
Investigators are continuing their hunt for the driver. They are asking anyone with information to contact police through non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Comments