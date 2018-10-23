Video shows a driver waited for a man to cross an Othello street, then ran him over

A dramatic video shows a driver hitting an Othello man in a crosswalk, then leaving him lying in the street.
A surveillance camera footage from a nearby loading dock shows the driver pulled up to the intersection of Elm Street and South First Avenue late Friday night.
The driver waited at the stop sign while the 31-year-old man crossed Elm Street on the other side of the intersection and while another car passed. The video was posted to Facebook by Othello police.
When the pedestrian started to cross First Avenue, the dark sedan turned toward him and hit him. Then the driver kept going.
It’s unclear how long the man was in the street before he was found unconscious at 11 p.m.
Police said he was rushed to nearby Othello Community Hospital and later flown to a larger hospital, where he remained Tuesday in stable condition.
The intersection is near the busy intersection of Highway 26 and First Avenue.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call 509-488-3314. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments