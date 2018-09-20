WinCo shooter’s trial still on hold. VA hospital is in the way

A judge Thursday ordered the Department of Veterans Affairs to turn over medical records of the Richland WinCo Foods shooter so a state psychologist can finish his mental health evaluation.
Suspect Matthew D. McQuin met with a psychologist from Eastern State Hospital in August.
But they’ve been unable to complete the assessment since the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla has ignored requests for documents on McQuin, who is an Army veteran.
McQuin, 45, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for walking into a crowded grocery store on July 30 and shooting a customer in the head.
The Benton County Superior Court case has been on hold since Aug. 9 while psychologists determine if he is competent to proceed to a trial and if there were any issues of insanity or diminished capacity when he fired on Jenna Kline.
McQuin and Kline, who is a veterinarian, did not know each other. Kline, of Richland, survived the bullet wound.
The case was on for a status hearing Thursday.
Prosecutor Andy Miller read an email from psychologist Robert Fanto. He said defense attorney Ryan Swinburnson also received the letter.
“The evaluation has been stalled waiting for records primarily from Walla Walla VAMC. They have not responded to our request for medical records and I’ve asked for this to be followed up on again,” wrote Fanto. “It would be best to obtain those records before I return an opinion.”
Fanto continued that if either party could get the documents on their own, or if McQuin signed a release, it may move things along.
Miller pointed out that the VA Medical Center did not accept a release signed by Swinburnson, and that the defense attorney doesn’t feel comfortable asking his client to request them when it’s his competency that is in question.
Judge Sam Swanberg granted the order.
“It seems to appear to the court that obviously getting the records and providing those to Eastern State Hospital is actually in everybody’s best interest on this matter,” he said.
McQuin remains locked up in the Benton County jail on $500,000 bail. The next review is Oct. 11.
