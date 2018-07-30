Customer shot inside Richland Winco store

A woman was wounded Monday when a man opened fire inside the Richland Winco grocery store.
Initial reports are that several shots were fired inside the 24-hour store about 7:40 p.m., though police said later it may have just been one shot.
The woman, a customer at the store, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in satisfactory condition.
Richland police searched the store and took a 45-year-old man from Umatilla into custody.
The bomb squad is checking out his red Honda that was parked in front of the store in a handicapped parking spot.
Richland police Capt. Mike Cobb said they also are checking his home in Umatilla, and he expected the investigation to last for many more hours.
“We haven’t had any information that the victim and suspect know each other but that’s definitely something we’ll explore,” said Cobb.
Cobb said there no longer is a threat to the community.
Several employees and Winco shoppers remained inside the store for a couple hours so that they could be interviewed.
“It was scary,” said one employee as she left.
The store in a busy complex of businesses off George Washington Way and Columbia Point Drive is closed and the parking lot locked off while police investigate.
People took to social media as they realized what had happened.
