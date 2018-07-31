UPDATE: Winco shooting suspect facing attempted murder

A 45-year-old Umatilla truck driver is under investigation for attempted murder after opening fire in Richland’s WinCo store Monday night.
Matthew David McQuin is accused of shooting a 33-year-old Richland woman in the store on George Washington Way at 7:40 p.m. He was still in the 24-hour grocery when police arrived, said Capt. Mike Cobb.
Despite initial reports of several shots being fired, police suspect McQuin fired just once.
“The suspect laid down his firearm and was waiting inside the store for police to arrive,” he said Monday night.
The injured Richland woman was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where police said she was treated and later released.
She had no contact with McQuin before being shot, police said.
“We are investigating possible mental health issues that McQuin may have experienced in the past,” Richland police said on its Facebook page.
Umatilla police went to McQuin’s home and made sure it was secured for Richland police, but did not search it, said Police Chief Darla Huxel. She was not sure if anyone was at the home at the time.
The Richland Bomb Squad searched McQuin’s red Honda parked outside the store, but there has been no report of any explosives found in it.
The Winco was closed for hours Monday night while police interviewed witnesses and employees and collected evidence. They wrapped up about 5 a.m., and the store has reopened.
McQuin’s Facebook profile shows he’s an Army veteran who apparently was working as a truck driver for Food Services of America.
Court records show he was ordered in February 2017 to pay nearly $3,000 in back child support and other costs.
In the hours following the shooting, people flooded social media with their concerns about this being the second shooting in a crowded public spot in Richland this month.
Several commenters said they planned to get their concealed carry permits or start arming themselves, while others lamented the recent uptick in violence.
The last shooting left Sergio Rivera, 22, hospitalized for a week and a half, after being shot during a fight in Howard Amon Park on July 4.
And in May, an altercation at a Richland dog park left one man shot in the foot when two men wrestled over a gun.
