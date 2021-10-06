Local

Police asking for help to find 83-year-old Pasco man missing for four days

Pasco, WA

Pasco police are asking for help to find an 83-year-old man who has been missing for four days.

Rafael Naranjo-Rios, 83, walked away from his apartment about 7 p.m. Oct. 2, and hasn’t been heard from since, Pasco police said. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and sometimes thinks he needs to go to work.

He speaks only Spanish.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, a blue button-up shirt, black slacks, brown work boots and a blue ball cap.

This is the third time within a year police have asked for help finding the Pasco man. A Ben Franklin Transit employee helped find Naranjo-Rios on Dec. 23, 2020, near Road 64 and Court Street.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Then, on July 14, Kennewick police found Naranjo-Rios looking for directions back to Pasco after he walked away from his home.

In both cases, he was found within a day of going missing.

“He can travel long distances on foot,” Pasco police said on Facebook. “He sometimes thinks he needs to go to work, but does not have a location in mind.”

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333. Any other information can be sent to Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 2:56 PM.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service