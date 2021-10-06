Local
Police asking for help to find 83-year-old Pasco man missing for four days
Pasco police are asking for help to find an 83-year-old man who has been missing for four days.
Rafael Naranjo-Rios, 83, walked away from his apartment about 7 p.m. Oct. 2, and hasn’t been heard from since, Pasco police said. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and sometimes thinks he needs to go to work.
He speaks only Spanish.
He is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, a blue button-up shirt, black slacks, brown work boots and a blue ball cap.
This is the third time within a year police have asked for help finding the Pasco man. A Ben Franklin Transit employee helped find Naranjo-Rios on Dec. 23, 2020, near Road 64 and Court Street.
Then, on July 14, Kennewick police found Naranjo-Rios looking for directions back to Pasco after he walked away from his home.
In both cases, he was found within a day of going missing.
“He can travel long distances on foot,” Pasco police said on Facebook. “He sometimes thinks he needs to go to work, but does not have a location in mind.”
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333. Any other information can be sent to Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov.
This story was originally published October 6, 2021 2:56 PM.
Comments