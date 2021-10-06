Police asking for help to find 83-year-old Pasco man missing for four days

Pasco police are asking for help to find an 83-year-old man who has been missing for four days.

Rafael Naranjo-Rios, 83, walked away from his apartment about 7 p.m. Oct. 2, and hasn’t been heard from since, Pasco police said. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and sometimes thinks he needs to go to work.

He speaks only Spanish.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the Virgin Mary on it, a blue button-up shirt, black slacks, brown work boots and a blue ball cap.

This is the third time within a year police have asked for help finding the Pasco man. A Ben Franklin Transit employee helped find Naranjo-Rios on Dec. 23, 2020, near Road 64 and Court Street.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Then, on July 14, Kennewick police found Naranjo-Rios looking for directions back to Pasco after he walked away from his home.

In both cases, he was found within a day of going missing.

“He can travel long distances on foot,” Pasco police said on Facebook. “He sometimes thinks he needs to go to work, but does not have a location in mind.”

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333. Any other information can be sent to Detective Jon Davis at davisj@pasco-wa.gov.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 2:56 PM.