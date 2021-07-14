Pasco police ask public for help finding missing Alzheimer’s patient

An 83-year-old man has gone missing after wandering away from home Wednesday morning.

Rafael Naranjo-Rios was walking from the area of the 1900 block of West Jay Street near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Interstate 182.

Naranjo-Rios suffers from Alzheimer’s and believes that he needs to go to work, Pasco police said.

He has left home before. Last December, a Ben Franklin Transit driver found him at the intersection of Court Street and Road 64.

He is described as 5-foot, 147 pounds, wearing black pants and brown work boots. He may have a hat on. He speaks Spanish.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the non-emergency number for dispatchers at 509-628-0333.