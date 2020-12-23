Tri-City Herald Logo
Silver Alert: 83-year-old man missing from his Pasco home

Pasco, WA

Police are asking for help finding an 83-year-old man who disappeared from his Pasco home Tuesday night.

Rafael Naranjo-Rios, 83, wandered away from home on the 1900 block of West Jay Street at 10 p.m., Pasco police said. He was still missing Wednesday morning.

Naranjo-Rios, who is about 5-foot, was last seen wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves, gray jeans, brown boots and a gray baseball cap with the Virgin Mary on it.

He has Alzheimer’s and only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.

