Dozens of school buses to converge on Pasco in memory of slain driver

Dozens of buses are expected to parade through Pasco on Saturday morning in memory of Dick Lenhart.

Lenhart, 72, was stabbed to death on Sept. 24 in front of a busload of children at Longfellow Elementary School. He had been a driver with the district since 2016.

Pasco school buses are expected to be joined by neighboring districts, along with the city’s police and fire departments, school officials said.

The procession is expected to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Lewis Street. It will continue past Longfellow Elementary, and then right on Sylvester Street.

It will continue east on Sylvester before turning left on First Avenue. It will turn right onto Fourth Avenue and then end at the district bus garage on Stearman Avenue.

People can make donations to the Lenhart family at any Community First Bank in the Tri-Cities. Donors will need to reference 0629, the last four digits of the account number.

Community First Bank is at:

4720 Broadmoor Blvd. in Pasco

6401 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick

1060 Jadwin Avenue in Richland

A memorial service is planned for Lenhart on Oct. 23.