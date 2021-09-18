Local

2nd grader hit in Kennewick crosswalk on his way to school

A Kennewick student was hit while crossing the street near Edison Elementary school.
A Kennewick student was hit while crossing the street near Edison Elementary school. Google Maps
Kennewick, WA

A second-grader was injured Friday when he was hit by a car on his way to school in Kennewick.

The boy was crossing the street at Fourth Avenue and Edison Street at 8:30 a.m when a driver making a left turn hit him, Kennewick police said in a release Friday.

The Edison Elementary School student was knocked down in a crosswalk, but his injuries were not life-threatening, said Officer Seth Reil.

The boy was taken to a local hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The preliminary investigation found the driver didn’t see the boy. There is no indication the driver was speeding, said police.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service