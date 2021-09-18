2nd grader hit in Kennewick crosswalk on his way to school

A Kennewick student was hit while crossing the street near Edison Elementary school. Google Maps

A second-grader was injured Friday when he was hit by a car on his way to school in Kennewick.

The boy was crossing the street at Fourth Avenue and Edison Street at 8:30 a.m when a driver making a left turn hit him, Kennewick police said in a release Friday.

The Edison Elementary School student was knocked down in a crosswalk, but his injuries were not life-threatening, said Officer Seth Reil.

The boy was taken to a local hospital. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The preliminary investigation found the driver didn’t see the boy. There is no indication the driver was speeding, said police.

