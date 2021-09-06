Guy Fieri favorite in Tri-Cities introduces crafted cocktails and doubles outside seating

A Richland food favorite with many claims to TV fame has created and added an enticing cocktail list to its menu.

Also, Frost Me Sweet Bakery and Bistro has more than doubled its outside seating.

The outdoor dining area now extends the length of the building at 710 The Parkway, all the way to George Washington Way.

“Is more casual with outdoor couches and lounges and tables,” said Megan Savely, who has owned the restaurant featured on the Food Channel with her husband Jason for 10 years.

Frost Me Sweet at 710 The Pkwy in Richland has doubled its outside seating to run the length of its entire building and created a new cocktail menu.

They’ve installed heaters in the original covered area and now have umbrellas over the rest. A large mural is planned, and Savely said she will be working to find local artists for the work.

The expansion of her outside dining was is coinciding with the introduction of the new cocktail menu.

The bistro previously offered a few drink options — but now customers can pick from 20 handcrafted cocktails alongside a robust wine list.

“They are really fun and different,” Savely said. “We are using fresh ingredients that are fun, as well as different from typical cocktails menus.”

The Moscow Mule includes ginger puree, a Lavender Lemonade Mimosa is concocted with housemade lemonade and the After School Special comes with a blend of seven types of alcohol.

Frost Me Sweet was among the places in Tri-Cities featured in 2019 on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

And Savely also was among the final three contestants on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie competition later that year.

Jason and Megan Savely stand with Guy Fieri during a taping of an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for the Food Network. Courtesy photo

The Savelys opened in 2011 and after seven years expanded to the building next door. They feature a rotation of 350 cupcake flavors.

The addition will add space for those who are wanting to continue eating outside-only as the COVID-19 pandemic endures.

“We trying to stick in through and trying to do the best we can,” she said.

Indaba Coffee

A coffee shop formerly called The Local has made its official transformation this month into Indaba Coffee and they now take mobile orders.

The shop on Gage Boulevard across from Costco was sold to Indaba’s Bobby Enslow in May after the owners moved to Nashville, Tenn.

Along with a traditional menu, there are housemade butterscotch lattes, lemon lavender lattes and matcha drinks.

As a bonus their butterscotch and homemade chocolate syrup can be bought separately to take home.

Indaba donates the cost of a meal to Second Harvest with every bag of coffee beans sold. They also give 10 percent of all sales on the first Friday of every month to a rotating nonprofit. And they recently installed a coffee machine at every Second Harvest location, including in Tri-Cities.

The Kennewick location is the sixth under the Indaba umbrella with five others being in Spokane.