Richland’s Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery is the latest Tri-City restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

“Not Your Everyday Eats,” will air at 9 p.m., May 10, on the Food Network.

Fieri called on a series of Tri-City restaurants shortly before Christmas. The television show has been weaving the resulting interviews and profiles into a series of episodes.

Episodes featuring Vinny’s Bakery in Pasco, The Folded Pizza Pie in Richland, Porters Real Barbecue in Kennewick and Richland, previously aired in February and March.

Barley’s Brew Pub in Kennewick was featured in “Belly, Beef and Bratwrust,” which aired April 12.

The program does not disclose the restaurants it profiles prior to air dates, but describes them in enough detail that local fans can figure them out, as is the case with Frost Me Sweet.

The May 10 episode will highlight a Hawaiian-Asian fusion spot in Chico, Calif., a “funky joint” in Vancouver, B.C., and “a bakery-gone-savory firin’ up duck banh mi and sweet potato lasagna.”

The latter are hallmarks of the Frost Me Sweet menu.

Frost Me Sweet, led by Megan and Jason Savely, is currently doubling the size of its iconic aqua-colored bakery and cafe on The Parkway in Richland.

