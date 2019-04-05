Local
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is still shining on Tri-Cities restaurants on the Food Network
Chef Guy Fieri includes crowd in Richland taping
Barley’s Brew Hub is the latest Tri-Cities dining spot to be featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” the Guy Fieri-helmed road show.
The Food Network will air an episode titled “Belly, Beef and Bratwurst” at 9 p.m. April 12.
The lineup includes Barley’s, which it notes pairs pints with house-made sausage and other treats.
Barley’s is one of several local diners the Fieri team visited in late 2018.
The show previously aired episodes featuring Porter’s Real Barbecue (Kennewick and Richland), Vinny’s Bakery and Cafe (Pasco) and The Folded Pizza Pie (Richland).
The schedule indicates it will feature an unidentified Richland eatery known for its “gangster gravlax” and scratch cooking in its “Burger and Breakfast” show airing May 3.
Fieri’s team reportedly visited Ethos Bakery and Cafe and Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery while they were in town.
None are mentioned in the admittedly cryptic program notes the Food Network releases to describe upcoming episodes.
