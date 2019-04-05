Local

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is still shining on Tri-Cities restaurants on the Food Network

Chef Guy Fieri includes crowd in Richland taping

Chef Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show includes fans gathered at The Parkway in Richland to record a portion of a show with him. He's in town to feature three local restaurants.
Chef Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show includes fans gathered at The Parkway in Richland to record a portion of a show with him. He's in town to feature three local restaurants. By

Barley’s Brew Hub is the latest Tri-Cities dining spot to be featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” the Guy Fieri-helmed road show.

The Food Network will air an episode titled “Belly, Beef and Bratwurst” at 9 p.m. April 12.

The lineup includes Barley’s, which it notes pairs pints with house-made sausage and other treats.

Barley’s is one of several local diners the Fieri team visited in late 2018.

The show previously aired episodes featuring Porter’s Real Barbecue (Kennewick and Richland), Vinny’s Bakery and Cafe (Pasco) and The Folded Pizza Pie (Richland).

IMG_5442.jpg
Food Network star Guy Fieri left his mark on the wall of The Folded Pizza Pie of Richland when he visited in December 2018. Laurie Williams

The schedule indicates it will feature an unidentified Richland eatery known for its “gangster gravlax” and scratch cooking in its “Burger and Breakfast” show airing May 3.

Fieri’s team reportedly visited Ethos Bakery and Cafe and Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery while they were in town.

None are mentioned in the admittedly cryptic program notes the Food Network releases to describe upcoming episodes.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.
