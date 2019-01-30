Remember Guy Fieri’s visit to Tri-Cities? Here’s when to watch on Food Network

Food Network star Guy Fieri created quite the stir when he hauled into the Tri-Cities shortly before Christmas to sample local fare for his Diners, Drive-ins and Dives program.
Fieri and crew called on at least six local eating spots. So far, three are scheduled to be featured on upcoming episodes — Vinny’s Bakery, Porter’s Real Barbecue and The Folded Pizza Pie.
The team also reportedly visited Ethos Bakery and Cafe, Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery and Barley’s Brew Hub while they were in town.
None are mentioned in the admittedly cryptic program notes the Food Network released to describe the 16 episodes during the show’s 29th season or the one announced episode for the 30th season.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
‘Savory goodness’
The first episode to air covers Vinny’s Bakery in Pasco. The episode, “Sandwich Showcase,” airs at 9 p.m. on Feb. 22, and at midnight on Feb. 23.
Without naming the restaurants, program notes say Fieri will visit an Austin brunch bar and a Pasco bakery serving up “savory goodness like a killer Cuban and off-the-chain chicken.”
Wanna check it out in person? Vinny’s is at 1107 W. Lewis St.
‘Legit barbecue’
Next is Porter’s Real Barbecue, which is included in a program highlighting “Southern and South American” cooking.
The show will visit an Atlanta soul food spot, an Austin food truck and a Richland joint going big “with their legit barbecue.” It airs at 9 p.m. on March 8 and midnight on March 9.
Visitors can check it out themselves at the original Porter’s at 705 The Parkway in Richland or the Kennewick edition, at 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd.
‘Funky spot’
Last is The Folded Pizza Pie, featured in a segment called “Mega Meat and Sweet Treats.” It airs at 9 p.m. on March 29 and at midnight on March 30.
The segment features a taqueria in Atlanta, a pizza joint in Austin, a call in Richland to a “funky spot serving serious stromboli and an apple dough dessert.”
Folded Pizza Pie is at 421 Wellsian Way.
We’ll keep you posted when we learn when the other restaurants will be featured.
Comments