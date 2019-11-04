Will the Food Network crown this Tri-Cities baker the Christmas cookie queen?

Two days before Christmas, Food Network fans will tune in to see one lucky baker crowned America’s Christmas cookie queen.

It could well be a popular Richland baker better known for her cakes and cupcakes.

Megan Savely of Frost Me Sweet Bistro & Bakery is a finalist in The Food Network’s Christmas Cookie competition.

The episode was filmed months ago but is being kept under wraps until air time — 11 p.m., Dec. 23.

Savely announced the news on social media Monday.

Savely and her husband Jason are better known for the elaborate cupcakes and deserts they serve at Frost Me Sweet’s digs on The Parkway. The business recently doubled in size, providing more breathing room for both the bistro and bakery.

The duo even took a star turn earlier this year when the Food Network’s Guy Fieri profiled Frost Me Sweet and a few other Tri-Cities eateries on the channel’s Diner’s, Drive-Ins and Dives program.

Even with one Food Network experience behind her, Savely said she thought the invitation she received to participate in the Christmas Cookie Challenge on her Instagram account was some sort of a scam.

She initially dismissed it as a prank, but became convinced after the network reached out by email. She cleared a series of pre-taping interviews and was invited to the competition in Los Angeles.

Savely, who began experimenting with cookies two years ago, said she was extremely grateful for the attention. For the competition, she developed her own sugar cookie recipe and created elegant, intricately decorated white-on-white cookies.

The winner will receive $10,000.

In the interim, Tri-Citians will be able to buy her Christmas cookies.

Frost Me Sweet is at 710 The Parkway.